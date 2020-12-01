Voting for 11 UP Legislative Council seats on Tuesday, results on Dec 3

Biennial election for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will take place on Tuesday and the results declared on December 3, officials said on Monday.

Voting will take place from 8 am to 5 pm.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi on Monday told PTI that instructions have been issued to all the district magistrates and superintendents of police to ensure peaceful polls.

A total of 199 candidates are in the fray for the 11 seats going to biennial polls. Of these poll-bound seats, there are five graduates' constituencies and six teachers' constituencies.

Meerut Graduate constituency has the maximum 30 candidates in the fray, while the minimum is 11 candidates are contesting in Lucknow Teachers' constituency.

The BJP, Samajwadi Party, Congress and teachers' associations are contesting the polls. The term of office of the 11 MLCs from these constituencies expired on May 6.