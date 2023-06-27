Walk against drug abuse held in Himachal Pradesh's Una

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla flagged off an 8-km walk against drug abuse from Haroli to Kangar here on Tuesday.

People in large numbers from all sections of society participated in the rally and the Governor walked two kilometres to create awareness on drug abuse and the need to curb the menace.

"I am happy that the campaign against drug abuse is getting support and the people of Himachal have decided to fight a decisive battle against drugs," Governor Shukla said.

Later, addressing a public meeting at Kangar, the last stop of the walk against drug abuse, Shukla said the drug menace was spoiling the future of the youth.

The Governor also launched a helpline number -- 9418064444 -- against drug addiction.

The Governor said that the Prime Minister had also expressed concern about the increasing drug addiction in the state, following which he decided to start a mass movement against drugs in Himachal Pradesh.

He also expressed concern that out of about 3,000 prisoners lodged in the state jails, 40 per cent have been booked under the The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He lauded the efforts of the police and administration as well as Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri in stopping drug abuse in the state.

The Governor also assured that he would talk to the central government to make the NDPS Act more stringent.

Agnihotri said anyone involved in illegal trade of drugs, no matter how influential, is an "enemy". He urged everyone to spread awareness on the issue as it was important for the future of the state's youth.

There is a need to bring changes in the laws to make an offence under the NDPS Act non-bailable, he said, adding that property of the persons involved in such illegal business should also be confiscated.

The Congress leader said for the laws to change, the central government needs to intervene. Agnihotri said a proposal on it has been sent to the central government through the Legislative Assembly.