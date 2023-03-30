Wall collapse in UP village leaves boy dead

A five-year-old boy was killed when a wall collapsed in Alona village here, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday when five-year-old Harsh was taking bath in the lawn of his house and the wall of his neighbour collapsed, SHO, Anil Kumar Sahu said.
Also Read | At least 62 Sabarimala pilgrims injured as bus falls into gorge in Kerala
His body was later taken out of the debris by villagers and sent for postmortem.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube