Wall collapse in UP village leaves boy dead

The incident took place on Wednesday when five-year-old Harsh was taking bath in the lawn of his house and the wall of his neighbour collapsed

PTI
PTI, Banda (UP),
  • Mar 30 2023, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 11:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A five-year-old boy was killed when a wall collapsed in Alona village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when five-year-old Harsh was taking bath in the lawn of his house and the wall of his neighbour collapsed, SHO, Anil Kumar Sahu said.

His body was later taken out of the debris by villagers and sent for postmortem.

India News
Accident
Uttar Pradesh

