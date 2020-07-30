Wall collapses during heavy rains in Karnal, girl dies

Wall collapses during heavy rains in Karnal, girl dies

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 30 2020, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 17:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A six-year-old girl was killed, while three of her family members were injured when the walls of their house collapsed in Karnal district's Keharwali village during heavy rains, a police official said.

The girl was sleeping with her parents and some other family members when the incident occurred early Thursday.

“The girl died in the incident,” said Inspector Tarsem Chand of Madhuban police station in Karnal.

He said other family members including the girl's parents received minor injuries in the incident. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chandigarh
Punjab
rain

What's Brewing

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 