Wanted to quit politics in 2014 but continued after Amit Shah insisted, says WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wanted to quit politics in 2014, but...: WFI chief

Countering allegations against him, he said that 'if someone decided to speak lies then they can do'

DH Web Desk
  • May 22 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 16:48 ist
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he wanted to quit politics in 2014 but he continued because of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

The WFI chief wanted to exit the political scene in 2014 but decided to continue as Union Home Minister Amit Shah insisted him to do so as the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were around the corner, according to a report by news agency ANI

He has been at the centre of a controversy following sexual allegations levelled against him by Indian Olympic wrestlers.

Countering the allegations against him, he said that “if someone decided to speak lies then they can do.”

Also Read | Agree to narcotics test if...: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been leading protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding action against the WFI chief, accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor. 

Brij Bhushan, in a Facebook post on Sunday, also said that he is ready to undergo a narco test provided wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia take it too. Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Monday accepted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's challenge of undergoing the narco-analysis test. 

The WFI chief also held a public meeting in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday where he said, "I don't understand that the children for whose success I sacrificed everything, have become toys of politics today".

"Even after four months, they do not have any audio, video or any other recording to prove allegations against me. Story after story is being told. They should know that the whole country is angry today. People of all castes and religions are standing with me," Singh claimed.

Also Read | Wrestlers' protest: Here's a look at the timeline of events

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police is investigating the case after lodging two FIRs against Singh on April 28. In the meantime, the Sports Ministry has cancelled all activities of the wrestling federation with immediate effect till the investigation into the allegations of the wrestlers has been completed.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

