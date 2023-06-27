Wanted UP criminal killed in encounter with police

Wanted Uttar Pradesh criminal killed in encounter with police

The fugitive identified as Gufran was carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh. 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2023, 08:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 08:17 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A wanted criminal was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) near the Samda sugar mill of Manjhanpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI

The fugitive identified as Mohammed Gufran was carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh. 

More to follow…
 

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Encounter
Special Task Force

