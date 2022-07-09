Warrant issued against Alt News co-founder Zubair in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur case: FIR against Alt News co-founder Zubair

PTI
PTI, Lakhimpur Kheri,
  • Jul 09 2022, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 20:08 ist

 A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri has summoned Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair on July 11 in a case registered in November last year on the charge of promoting enmity, a senior official said Saturday.

Shortly after Zubair got interim bail from Supreme Court on Friday in a case registered in Sitapur for hurting religious sentiments, Lakhimpur Kheri Police served him a warrant to appear in court.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted five-day interim bail to Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him in Sitapur district but he will remain in custody as per the order of a Delhi court in another case.

"The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Mohammadi in Kheri district issued the warrant against Mohd Zubair, which was served by Kheri police on Friday," Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh told PTI on Saturday.

Mohammadi Police station in-charge Ambar Singh told PTI that "a case against Mohd Zubair had been lodged by Ashish Katiyar, a reporter for a private news channel on Nov 25, 2021, by an order by a Kheri court."

"In his complaint, Katiyar had alleged Zubair of misleading people through his tweet about his channel," he said.

Inspector Ambar Singh said "On Friday, Kheri police reached Sitapur and handed over a warrant issued by Mohammadi ACJM's court to Sitapur district prison officials where Zubair was lodged."

Uttar Pradesh
Lakhimpur Kheri
India News
Indian Politics
Mohammed Zubair

