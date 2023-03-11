Was sexually assaulted by father as a child: DCW chief

Was sexually assaulted by father when I was a child: DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Maliwal told reporters she faced abuse till the time she was in Class 4

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2023, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 18:43 ist
DCW chief Swati Maliwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday said she was sexually assaulted by her father in her childhood and the trauma led her to fight for the rights of women.

Speaking to reporters after the DCW International Women's Day Awards ceremony here, Maliwal said she faced abuse till the time she was in Class 4.

"I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. I was very small at that time. My father used to beat me up and I used to hide under the bed to save myself," she said.

Read | Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings against DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal in corruption case

"While hiding under the bed, I used to think how I will teach a lesson to such men who abuse women and children, and how I can help women get their rights," she said.

Narrating her ordeal, Maliwal said that her father would grab her by her braid and slam her against the wall, leading to severe bleeding. "This happened till I was in Class 4," she recalled.

Recently, actor and National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar said she was sexually abused by her father at the age of 8.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Delhi Commission for Women
Swati Maliwal
sexual abuse

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will India create history at the Oscars?

Will India create history at the Oscars?

Even in the UK, Gen Z is embracing sobriety

Even in the UK, Gen Z is embracing sobriety

Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet

Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet

Millie is 'ready to wrap up' 'Stranger Things'

Millie is 'ready to wrap up' 'Stranger Things'

Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protest

Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protest

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

 