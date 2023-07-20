Watch: Chhattisgarh girl jumps into 90-ft waterfall after being scolded over phone use

In a shocking incident a girl jumped into the 90 ft deep Chitrakote Waterfalls in Chhattisgarh's Bastar after allegedly being scolded by her parents over excessive use of mobile phone. The girl miraculously survived and was seen floating on the water some distance away from the waterfall, which is almost 300-metre wide, reports stated.

Bastar district collector, Vijay Dayaram K, confirmed to the Times of India that such an incident took place in the district, though he could not verify the authenticity of the video that has been taking rounds on social media platforms.

“The girl is safe now. We have beefed up security. The girl took this step after her family member prevented her from the excess use of mobile phone,” the district collector said.

The police identified the girl to be a resident of a nearby area.

Locals told the publication that the girl appeared lost when she arrived at the falls and quickly noticed she was standing precariously close to the edge. She disregarded their cries for her to change her mind as worried bystanders desperately tried to convince her out of it.

A group of teenagers present at the scene captured the terrifying event on camera using their smartphones, and the video quickly went viral on social media. In the riveting video, the young girl stand on the edge of the waterfall for a few tense seconds before finally jumping off. The impressive height of the Chitrakote Waterfall is captured by the camera.

As per the report, the girl has been reunited with her family.

Chitrakot Waterfall is a beautiful waterfall situated on the river Indravati in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh state of India. The height of this waterfall is 90 feet. The specialty of this waterfall, according to the Bastar administration’s website, is that during the rainy days, this water is reddish, it looks absolutely white during the summer moonlight night.