Watch: Digivijaya Singh's car collides with biker, driver arrested

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digivijaya Singh's car met with an accident when it collided with a bike on Thursday. The incident took place in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh when the biker, identified as one Rambabu Bagri, (20), was riding on his bike and coming in from the opposite direction.

A report in NDTV cited CCTV footage which showed Bagri riding on his bike when he suddenly took a right turn without checking for oncoming traffic from the other side and that is when Singh's Toyota Fortuner, which was also travelling at high speed, ended up colliding with the bike. Bagri fell off his two-wheeler and was injured. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Singh was seen rushing out of the car to check up on Bagri who was taken to a nearby hopsital and later was shifted to a hospital in Bhopal for further treatment. His condition is said to be stable at this point.

Dr Manoj Gupta posted at the government hospital in Jirapur said the biker, who is from Rajpur's Parolia, had suffered a head injury. "His condition is stable and he has been referred to Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal for CT scan," he was quoted as saying.

Singh had reportedly gone to the house of the Congress district president Prakash Purohit, whose mother passed away at the village Kodakya, to pay his respects. The accident took place while he was returning from there at around 3 pm.

Singh's car has been seized by the local police and his driver, Akhtar Khan has been arrested, the report added.