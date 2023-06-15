People use wires to escape after fire in Delhi building

Watch | People use wires to escape after fire breaks out in Delhi building

11 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2023, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 13:59 ist
Screengrab of a video taken where the fire broke out. Credit: ANI

People in Delhi used wires to escape after a fire broke out in a building in Mukherjee Nagar, in the nation's capital, on Thursday. 

Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway. 

The fire department later said, "All persons have been rescued from the building; fire fighting operation concluded. So far, no major injuries reported," as per ANI.

