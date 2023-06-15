Watch | People use wires to escape after fire breaks out in Delhi building

People in Delhi used wires to escape after a fire broke out in a building in Mukherjee Nagar, in the nation's capital, on Thursday.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a building near Batra Cinema in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. Several fire tenders are at the spot and the operation to rescue those inside the building is currently underway. pic.twitter.com/HyHUXNh5fg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2023

Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

The fire department later said, "All persons have been rescued from the building; fire fighting operation concluded. So far, no major injuries reported," as per ANI.