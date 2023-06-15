Watch | People use wires to escape after fire breaks out in Delhi building

People in Delhi used wires to escape after a fire broke out in a building in Mukherjee Nagar, in the nation's capital, on Thursday.
VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a building near Batra Cinema in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. Several fire tenders are at the spot and the operation to rescue those inside the building is currently underway. pic.twitter.com/HyHUXNh5fg
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2023
Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway.
The fire department later said, "All persons have been rescued from the building; fire fighting operation concluded. So far, no major injuries reported," as per ANI.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Won't join politics for sure: Manoj Bajpayee
Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'
Navy tests waters for commercial waterway on Yamuna
Focus on EVs and solar power integration
Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP
Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings
Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights
Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades
New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram
Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter