Water cannons used on protesting Congress leaders in Chandigarh

Congress leaders and workers in Chandigarh faced water cannon during the protest against the Central government over the issues of inflation and unemployment.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring along with other leaders and party workers were holding a protest as part of the party's nationwide protest against price hike.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Water cannon being used by police personnel to disperse the Congress leaders & workers who have been protesting against the Central govt over the issues of inflation & unemployment pic.twitter.com/j8jEmQotKo — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained just outside the Parliament while leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were picked from near party headquarters as they marched towards Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister's residence as part of the party's nationwide protest against price rise, GST hike on essential items and unemployment.

Also Read — Rahul, Priyanka detained amid Congress protest in Delhi

A Congress leader said at least 64 MPs were detained by police and taken to Kingsway Camp police station in North Delhi.

The protest echoed inside Parliament too as Congress MPs wearing black rushed to the Well of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha when the Parliament assembled, leading to brief adjournments. Congress had announced 'Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan' and 'Prime Minister's House gherao' as part of their protest.