Water goes to Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai gets environment, Rajendra Pal WCD: Sources

Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain has been allocated the crucial Water Department, held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the party's previous government, sources said on Monday.

Senior AAP leader and party's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai has been given the Environment Department, while Rajendra Pal Gautam will handle the Women and Child Development Department, sources told PTI.

There will be no major changes in other portfolios, they indicated.

Jain will now take care of the Delhi Jal Board, apart from handling the crucial Public Works Department, Health, Power and Urban Development, which he was in-charge of in the last government.

The Environment Department was being earlier handled by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, while the WCD was under senior leader Manish Sisodia.