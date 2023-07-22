Water level in Hathnikund barrage rises amid rains

Water level in Haryana's Hathnikund barrage rises amid rains in Punjab, Haryana

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Haryana's Ambala received 14.4 mm of rainfall while Rohtak received 14.2 mm and Kurukshetra recorded 12 mm.

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 22 2023, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 15:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The water level in the Hathnikund barrage saw a rapid uptick on Saturday with rains lashing several parts of Punjab and Haryana in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Following heavy rains, the water flow rate in the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district rose from 87,177 cusecs at 8 am on Saturday to 2,40,832 cusecs at 12 pm, they added.

Also Read: Heavy rains forecast for few places in Himachal Pradesh, orange alert sounded

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Haryana's Ambala received 14.4 mm of rainfall while Rohtak received 14.2 mm and Kurukshetra recorded 12 mm, according to the weather department.

Panchkula was the wettest in Haryana recording 71.5 mm of rainfall, the MeT added. In Punjab, Rupnagar was the wettest with 34 mm of rainfall, followed by 32.6 mm rainfall at Amritsar, 32.8 mm at Gurdaspur and 25.5 mm at Fatehgarh Sahib, weather data showed.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states, received 53 mm of rainfall, the MeT said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Haryana
Rainfall
monsoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'I raised a virtual pet'

'I raised a virtual pet'

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

 