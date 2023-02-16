Water security important concern for India: PM Modi

Water security important concern for India, says PM Modi

The PM said depleting groundwater is a major challenge for the country

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Feb 16 2023, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 15:06 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PIB/IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said water security is an important concern for India and conserving the resource is a collective responsibility.

Modi said this in a virtual address at the launch of Jal Jan Abhiyan, a joint nationwide campaign of Brahma Kumaris and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, in Rajasthan's Sirohi district.

Also Read | PM Modi calls on people of Tripura to vote in record numbers

“We will have to generate faith in the value of water conservation among the people of the country," he said and called for combating water pollution.

The prime minister said depleting groundwater is a major challenge for the country.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Water Security
water
Rajasthan
Water Pollution
Groundwater

What's Brewing

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Talk about it. Period.

Talk about it. Period.

And now comes a GM tree

And now comes a GM tree

S Asia must work together on pollution

S Asia must work together on pollution

Astronomers marvel at 'perfectly spherical explosion'

Astronomers marvel at 'perfectly spherical explosion'

 