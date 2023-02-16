Water security important concern for India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said water security is an important concern for India and conserving the resource is a collective responsibility.
Modi said this in a virtual address at the launch of Jal Jan Abhiyan, a joint nationwide campaign of Brahma Kumaris and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, in Rajasthan's Sirohi district.
“We will have to generate faith in the value of water conservation among the people of the country," he said and called for combating water pollution.
The prime minister said depleting groundwater is a major challenge for the country.
