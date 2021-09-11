Waterlogging in several parts of Delhi as rain lashes city

Waterlogging in many parts of Delhi as rain lashes city

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 11 2021, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 11:08 ist
Traffic plie on a flooded road near Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of the national capital including Moti Bagh and RK Puram in south Delhi after rains lashed the city Saturday morning.

According to civic agencies, apart from Moti Bagh and RK Puram, other stretches including Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Rohtak Road, Badarpur, Som Vihar, Ring Road near IP Station, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Munirka, Rajpur Khurd, Nangloi and Kirari also witnessed waterlogging.

People posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets on social media.

Read | 1,000 mm and counting: Delayed monsoon yields highest rainfall in Delhi in at least 18 years

In a video on Twitter purportedly showing waterlogged streets in Madhu Vihar, some DTC cluster buses could be seen standing in the water, and other commuters manoeuvring their vehicles through the inundated road.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said the filed staff is on the ground to pump out water from streets.

"Due to heavy rain in the early morning (on Saturday), waterlogging occurred at a number of places. We are tackling those issues on priority. Our staff is present round the clock to monitor the situation," a PWD official said.

New Delhi
rains
monsoon
India News
floods
waterlogging

