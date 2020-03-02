We appeal to people to not spread rumours, disturb peace: Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava

Acting Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday appealed to people to not spread rumours and disturb communal harmony and peace in the national capital.

His remarks came a day after panic gripped residents of several parts of Delhi following false rumours of violence.

The police commissioner also said people should verify rumours from the Delhi Police control room. "We are quelling such rumours through social media," Shrivastava said.

Six cases have been registered in connection with rumour-mongering and investigation is underway, he said.