'We are very sorry': Thieves from Uttar Pradesh return stolen goods with apology

Dinesh Tewari, who had taken loan to start a welding shop near his village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district had the shock of his life, when he reached his shop on Tuesday morning. The locks were broken and almost everything-welding machine, cutter and glander-was gone.

Tewari, a resident of Chandrayak village in the district, informed the cops and was told that the SHO would be visiting the spot soon. Tewari kept looking for the cops to inspect the shop and launch a search for the stolen goods but neither happened. He had lost all hopes of finding the stolen goods.

On Thursday morning a resident of his village informed him that some articles which looked like welding machines and other items were lying in the nearby fields.

Read | Bengaluru cops arrest four, including police constable, for stealing two-wheelers

Tewari rushed to the fields and found everything that was stolen from his shop. ''All the articles were neatly packed and tied with ropes,'' he said.

There was a letter also attached to the articles. It was purportedly written by the thieves. They had apologised to Tewari for stealing the goods and said that they would not have done so had they known that he was a poor man.

''We were wrongly informed about your shop....we broke into your shop as we were told that the owner was a rich man and that we would get many valuable goods there...we are very sorry,'' said the letter.

The local police said that they had information about the incident. ''It doesn't happen usually.....its good if it has happened,'' said a local cop.

Check out the latest DH videos here: