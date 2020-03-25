We want to die in our homes: Stranded Kashmiri students appeal for evacuation

Hundreds of Kashmiri students stranded at airports or in their paying guest accommodations across the country due to COVID-19 lockdown Wednesday made an emotional plea to the authorities to help them to get back home.

Local media reported that they received several emails and phone calls from distressed students who said that they “will either starve to death or suffer mental agony.”

A girl student, studying in Aligarh said that they were only three staying in an entire building. “We don’t have enough rations. The tiffin service has also been closed for the past two days. The guy who used to deliver potable water has also stopped coming here,” she said and appealed the authorities to arrange buses or cabs for them.

“At least let us die with our parents back home,” the girl who requested not to reveal her identity, said.

Similarly, a Kashmiri scholar stranded at Chennai airport said they had visited the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory for training of their PhD related work. “Our flight was scheduled in the morning (Tuesday) to Srinagar airport. Unfortunately, it got cancelled and we have no place to go here,” he said in an email.

The research scholar added they approached authorities for help but in vain. “Nobody is listening to us, Please help us. We have no option to go back to our institute as they are not allowing us,” he appealed.

The scholar demanded they should be evacuated to Valley saying that they will follow all procedures of quarantine. “Please evacuate us somehow from here, otherwise we may starve to death. My mother( a widow) is waiting for me,” read the email.

Local English daily Greater Kashmir quoting email received from two boys, Mir Amaan Ullah and Nasir Mehran Lone, who were travelling from Bangladesh and are now stuck at Lakhanpur sub district hospital, said that despite revealing their complete travel history, authorities do not allow them to travel to Srinagar. “We have been properly tested and we have no symptoms of COVID-19,” the email read.

“The government did not give us enough time to reschedule our flights due to which we are stranded,” they added.

Advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan, who is also over-all in-charge of coronavirus control efforts for Kashmir division, said they are reviewing the situation. “We will take a decision accordingly after taking a review of the situation,” he said.