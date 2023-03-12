Weapons, narcotics seized near LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Army on Sunday said a major tragedy was averted with the timely recovery of some arms and narcotics near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Based on intelligence inputs, the Army conducted operations near the LoC at Jhangar in Nowshera sector on Saturday, leading to recovery of two sophisticated pistols, two kg narcotics and a two kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED), a defence spokesperson said.
“The operation has averted a major incident which could have been initiated by perpetrators using the weapons and the IED, funded by the narco terrorists,” the spokesperson said.
