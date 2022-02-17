Wedding goes awry as 13 drown to death in Uttar Pradesh well

Wedding goes awry as 13 drown to death in UP well

Women, who were standing around a well during a 'haldi' ceremony, fell in as the iron mesh gave way

AFP
AFP, Kushinagar,
  • Feb 17 2022, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 09:51 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Thirteen persons girls died after accidentally falling down a well during a wedding 'haldi' ceremony late Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

The victims were sitting on an iron slab covering the well on Wednesday when it gave way, senior police officer Akhil Kumar told reporters in Kushinagar.

District magistrate S. Rajalingam said the well was old and could not take the weight of those sitting on the covering.

"The victims fell down and were crushed under the debris," he said.

The women and children had gathered to take part in a marriage ritual in their village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was "heart-wrenching". "The local administration is involved in all possible help," he tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh
Kushinagar
India News

