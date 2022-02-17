Wedding goes awry as 13 drown to death in Uttar Pradesh well

Thirteen persons girls died after accidentally falling down a well during a wedding 'haldi' ceremony late Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

The victims were sitting on an iron slab covering the well on Wednesday when it gave way, senior police officer Akhil Kumar told reporters in Kushinagar.

#UPDATE | Visuals from the spot where 13 women lost their lives during a wedding event last night. pic.twitter.com/E067gsiRFt — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

District magistrate S. Rajalingam said the well was old and could not take the weight of those sitting on the covering.

"The victims fell down and were crushed under the debris," he said.

जनपद कुशीनगर के ग्राम नौरंगिया स्कूल टोला की एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में हुई ग्रामवासियों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुःखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। प्रभु श्री राम से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 17, 2022

The women and children had gathered to take part in a marriage ritual in their village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was "heart-wrenching". "The local administration is involved in all possible help," he tweeted.

उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर में हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन हर संभव मदद में जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2022

