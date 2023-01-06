Wells Fargo sacks employee accused of urinating on female co-passenger on Air India flight

US financial services company Wells Fargo on Friday said it has sacked Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York, saying that the allegations were "deeply disturbing".
"This individual has been terminated from Well Fargo," the firm said in a statement.
The company further said it holds its employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and "we find these allegations deeply disturbing."
Also Read: Air India urinating incident: Multiple teams sent to Mumbai, accused absconding, says Delhi Police
"We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiry be directed to them," the statement added.
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.
