WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh claims support of Akhilesh Yadav, slams Priyanka

Facing allegations of ''sexual assault'' by some female wrestlers who have been on a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding action against him, a defiant Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday claimed support of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Ahilesh Yadav saying that the latter 'knew' the 'truth' as he slammed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had visited the dharna site and met the protesting wrestlers, and said that she had been 'misled' by the 'Hooda faily' (Congress leader Depender Hooda).

''I have known Akhilesh since childhood.....he knows the truth.....80 per cent wrestlers from UP believe in socialist ideology,'' Singh said when pointed out by the reporters that Akhilesh had not so far visited the dharna of the protesting wrestlers.

He, however, lashed out at Priyanka over her visit to Jantar Mantar and meeting with the protesting wrestlers. ''Priyanka has been misled by Hooda & Company....she does not know the truth,'' he said.

Singh also dared Priyanka to contest election against him. ''Let Priyanka contest against me from Kaiserganj, Gonda, Shravasti or any other nearby seat....she will get to know who has the support of the people,'' the WFI chief added.

He also criticised the Railways and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for failing to act against the protesting wrestlers. ''Why did the Railway employees go to the dharna where slogans against prime minister Narendra Modi were being raised?,'' he said.

Singh said that it was his personal fight and that the BJP has got nothing to do with it. ''There is no need to drag the party (BJP) into the matter,'' he added.

The WFI chief had on Saturday, categorically ruled out his resignation, saying that ''resigning will mean accepting the charges''. ''There is no question of resigning...to resign means accepting the allegations.....I am innocent and will put forth my side of the story during the investigation...one does not become guilty simply after someone makes allegations against him,'' Singh had said.

Delhi police has registered an FIR against Singh regarding alleged sexual harassment of some female wrestlers and also under the POCSO Act as one of the alleged victims was a minor.