WFI protest: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asked to step down from stage by Bajrang Punia

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat was asked to step down from the stage, on Thursday, during the wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, as per an ANI video.

#WATCH | CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asked to step down from the stage during wrestlers' protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/sw8WMTdjsk — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

In the video, wrestler Bajrang Punia can be seen asking Karat not to “politicise” the protest and to step down from the stage.

Indian wrestlers on Wednesday staged a protest against the alleged "dictatorship" of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has also been accused of sexual harassment, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.