WFI protest: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asked to step down from stage by Bajrang Punia

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 19 2023, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 16:02 ist
Video screengrab. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat was asked to step down from the stage, on Thursday, during the wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, as per an ANI video.

In the video, wrestler Bajrang Punia can be seen asking Karat not to “politicise” the protest and to step down from the stage.

Indian wrestlers on Wednesday staged a protest against the alleged "dictatorship" of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has also been accused of sexual harassment, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

