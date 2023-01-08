What if it's poison?: Akhilesh refuses tea from UP cops

'What if it's poison?', says Akhilesh Yadav as he refuses tea from UP Police

After refusing tea from the cops, the SP leader could heard telling one of his party workers to go find out if any tea stall was open outside

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 08 2023, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 17:32 ist
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday refused to have tea offered by the Uttar Pradesh Police, saying that it might be 'poisoned'.

Akhilesh was offered tea when he arrived at the police headquarters in the state capital along with party leaders to protest against the arrest of an SP worker, who handled the party's social media accounts, on charges of allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP leaders.

"No....I will not have tea offered by you (cops)...I do not trust you...you could poison me...I will have one of my workers bring tea for me from outside...I can, however, use your cup," Akhilesh was heard telling the cops at the police headquarters in a video which went viral on social media.

The SP leader is then heard telling one of his party workers to go find out if any tea stall was open outside. The cops merely smiled at Akhilesh's remarks.

Also Read | UP: Drunk 'BJYM worker' arrested for misbehaving with cops; Car with siren, black film impounded

The SP president earlier tweeted a video saying that no senior cop was available at the police headquarters when he arrived there.

Akhilesh and hundreds of his party's supporters had held a dharna outside the police headquarters in protest against the arrest of the party's social media handler by the police on what they alleged were fake charges.

Police sources said that the SP social media handler was arrested following registration of cases against him at two police stations in Lucknow in connection with alleged derogatory comments against BJP leaders and journalists.

SP state president Naresh Uttam also lodged a complaint against a BJP IT Cell worker who had allegedly used derogatory words against SP Lok Sabha member and Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav.

