When world fighting coronavirus pandemic, terrorists making attempts to disrupt peace in J&K: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said when the entire world is fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan-backed terrorists are making attempts to disrupt peace in the Union Territory.

A recent report suggested that many terrorists at their training centres and launching pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are suffering from coronavirus infection, the director general of police (DGP) said.

He said that Pakistani agencies are helping the terrorists infiltrate into India through the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

Singh and R R Bharnagar, the advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, on Tuesday held a meeting with senior police officers via video-conferencing to review the security situation as well as the COVID-19 crisis in Kashmir Valley.

Referring to the recent terror attacks, the DGP said, "When the entire world is making efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists are making all-out attempts to disrupt the measures being taken to safeguard the lives of the people in J-K."

He said that even during the present health crisis Indian forces would continue to consolidate peace while maintaining good security and law and order grids.

He said that Pakistan agencies are engaged with various activities at their launching pads in Pakistan and PoK to push in terrorists this side both from IB and LoC to further its nefarious designs of disturbing peace and normalcy and lives and livelihoods of the people.

Bhatnagar appreciated the role of the police and other security forces in tackling the coronavirus situation and assisting the civil administration and the health department in combating it.

He said Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the other security forces are contributing in a big way and added that all the necessary measures are being taken to contain the spread of pandemic.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP said Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the other formations and departments are involved day and night in fight against the pandemic and added that it is important to ensure that government orders and the health protocols are followed on the ground.

The DGP asserted that no unauthorized traffic and movement of the people be allowed except in cases where such movement is exempted.

He appreciated the efforts of police officers and jawans for providing the necessary help to the people in need at their doorstep.

He also complimented the large number of volunteers who have come forward to assist the police in extending a helping hand to the needy people.

He thanked social and religious leaders for their significant contribution along with police and administration in sensitizing general people about the dangers of COVID-19 and need for strict adherence to social distancing norms and advising them not to gather or participate in any religious or social congregations.