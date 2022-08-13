Where to watch PM Modi's Independence Day speech

India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the 76th Independence Day this year. As India decks up for a grand independence day celebration on the 15 August, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour at the Red Fort and commence the ceremony with his address to the nation at 7:30 am.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day. https://t.co/HzQ54irhUa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

Where to watch the Independence Day speech and celebrations online

Doordarshan and its networks will air the entire celebration live. All India Radio will broadcast the speech and you can also tune into All India Radio and Doordarshan’s YouTube channels to listen to the speech.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also live stream the speech on their YouTube and Twitter handle.

The countdown is on!⏱️ The venue for India's #IndependenceDay2022 is all set to stage the grandeur of the celebrations commemorating 7⃣5⃣ glorious years of India's Independence! Watch the celebration live on: https://t.co/i9hcRHXiYe Mark the date: 🗓️15th August

⏰6:00 AM pic.twitter.com/s67BmDBHa3 — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 12, 2022

Additionally, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will share live updates of the PM’s speech on their Twitter handle.