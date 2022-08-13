Where to watch PM Modi's I-Day speech online

Where to watch PM Modi's Independence Day speech online

PM Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour at the Red Fort and commence the ceremony with his address to the nation at 7:30 am

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 13 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 21:42 ist
Prime Minister’s Office(PMO) will share live updates of the PM’s speech on their Twitter handle. Credit: PTI File Photo

India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the 76th Independence Day this year. As India decks up for a grand independence day celebration on the 15 August, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour at the Red Fort and commence the ceremony with his address to the nation at 7:30 am. 

Where to watch the Independence Day speech and celebrations online

Doordarshan and its networks will air the entire celebration live. All India Radio will broadcast the speech and  you can also tune into All India Radio and Doordarshan’s YouTube channels to listen to the speech.

Also Read | Here's why PM delivers Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also live stream the speech on their YouTube and Twitter handle.

Additionally, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will share live updates of the PM’s speech on their Twitter handle.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Independece Day
India@75
Narendra Modi
Har Ghar Tiranga
India News

