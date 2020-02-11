Whips issued for health of House: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

Amid speculation surrounding the whip issued by the BJP in the House, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said it is for the health of the House as attendance is normally very less on the last day of the session before the recess.

The Budget session of Parliament, which started on January 31, will go on a break from Tuesday and meet again on March 2.

As the House met for the day, Naidu said no bill will be taken up and the House will only discuss the Budget, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply later in the day.

The BJP had on Monday issued a whip asking its members of Parliament to be present in their respective Houses on Tuesday.

After whips were issued by political parties, there was speculation in a section of the media that the government may come up with an important legislation in the House.

Naidu said some political parties seem to have issued whips.

"That is for the health of the House because today is the last day (before the break) and we have seen in the past that attendance normally is very less sending a very wrong message as if members are not interested in the Budget and the House," he said.

The Chairman further said, "I will be happy" if a whip is issued regularly throughout the session so that MPs remain present.