Whistleblower sets himself ablaze to protest police inaction against illicit liquor mafia

Allegedly frustrated over the failure of the police to act against the illicit liquor mafia, which had been threatening him after he had tipped off the cops about their activities, a whistleblower set himself ablaze near the police chief's office in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad town, about 350 kilometres from here.

The whistleblower, identified as Asif, a resident of Asalatpura locality in the town, suffered extensive burn injuries and was battling for life at a hospital in Delhi.

Police sources here said that Asif, an auto rickshaw driver, had tipped off the cop about the activities of the illicit liquor mafia in his area. The police later raided their hideouts and recovered large quantities of illicit liquor.

The members of the mafia, however, upon coming to know that it was Asif who had informed the cops, had been threatening to kill him. Asif approached the cops with his complaint and asked them to act against the mafia, but the latter failed to take any action.

On Sunday, Asif poured kerosene oil over himself and set himself ablaze near the district police chief's office in protest against their alleged inaction, sources said.

The cops who were present at the SSP office, managed to douse the flames, but by then Asif had suffered extensive burn injuries. He was rushed to the medical college in Meerut town, from where he was shifted to Delhi on Monday after his condition deteriorated, sources said. According to the doctors his condition was very critical.

Police officials in Moradabad said that they were investigating the matter. "We are trying to ascertain if there was a failure on the part of the police in acting against the illicit liquor mafia", said an official.