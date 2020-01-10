Whistleblower UP IPS officer suspended

An embarrassed Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended Noida police chief, Vaibhav Krishna, within days after his claims that huge sums of money exchanged hands in the transfers and postings of SHOs and district police chiefs in the state.

Krishna, who had also released a letter he had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a few months ago in which he had accused five senior IPS officers of taking money through some ‘journos’ for the postings and transfers of the cops, was suspended for “leaking” government documents.

Krishna, who got caught in a controversy after a few alleged “sex chat” videos had become viral on the social networking sites recently, also alleged that those very IPS officers, who nurtured a grudge against him, had hatched a conspiracy to tarnish his image.

The suspended IPS officer had alleged in his letter that Rs 80 lakh was paid to an IPS officer through a broker for the plum post of the district police chief of Meerut.