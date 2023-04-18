Why didn't police open fire at Atiq killers? Former cops weigh in

The repeated telecast of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf being shot while addressing the media has led to scrutiny on how the situation has been handled by security forces present during the incident.

One of the crucial questions being asked is why did the Uttar Pradesh police not cross fire at the three men who were armed.

Three youth on Saturday posing as journalists shot Atiq at point-blank range on live camera. The footage shows Atiq being shot at on his head first while another person shoots at Ashraf leading to a burst of gunfire, compelling media personnel and others present at the spot to disperse immediately.

According to a report in The Times of India, the gunshots stopped 22 seconds later, after which the three accused were seen raising their hands and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

A retired police officer points at the short span in which the events occurred. Speaking to TOI, he said that the police didn’t get time to react and by the time they realised what was happening, Atiq and Ashraf were dead.

Former UP DGP AK Jain said that it wouldn’t have been professionally wise for police to open fire.

Another retired IPS officer said that the killing of the three shooters would have impacted the ensuing investigation, in particular who sent them and the motives behind killing Atiq and Ashraf. Also, the police would have been accused of killing the evidence.

According to the UP police the killers were inspired by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who became popular after his involvement in Sidhu Moosewala’s death.