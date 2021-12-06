Why has democracy dried up in Parliament? asks Derek as Oppn steps up demand for revoking 12 MPs' suspension

Why has democracy dried up in Parliament? Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien asked in Rajya Sabha during Question Hour on Monday, as disruption and vociferous protests made a return to the House demanding the revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs.

Except for a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland and taking three questions during Question Hour, no business could be taken up in the Upper House. A short duration discussion on price rise and passage of two bills were listed in the business.

The House saw multiple adjournments during the day and it was finally adjourned a little after 4 PM after Shah made his statement.

The Opposition has been up in arms against the suspension of 12 MPs, which they said defied rules, and rejected the government's demand that they apologise for the "unruly" scenes in the Monsoon Session. The suspended MPs are saying that the government should first apologise for not allowing discussions and bulldozing Bills in Parliament.

Soon after the House assembled and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Nagaland issue, Opposition MPs were on their feet demanding that suspension of 12 MPs be revoked.

As he adjourned the House till 12 noon, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "The House is adjourned sacrificing Zero Hour, public issues because some people are not cooperating."

Similar scenes of Opposition MPs in the Well of the House and sloganeering repeated during the Question Hour, which ran for 18 minutes.

When the third question posed by Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque on depletion of groundwater came, Trinamool floor leader, Derek O'Brien got a chance to ask a question. "Why has democracy dried up in Parliament?" he asked as Deputy Chairperson Harivansh said it was not a question and it was not allowed.

Leader of House Piyush Goyal said the sloganeering by opposition MPs exposed their intention and they should instead apologise to the House for "lowering" the dignity of the House by climbing on the reporters' table and attacking women security personnel. As sloganeering continued, Harivansh adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The short duration discussion on price rise was listed at 2 PM but the protest continued with Kharge requesting Harivansh to call the suspended MPs to the House "for once" so that they could participate in the debate.

Harivansh disallowed it and called other Opposition MPs who had given notice for discussion but they also did not participate, following which he adjourned the House till 3 PM. Same scenes repeated at 3 PM and when re-assembled at 4 PM after another adjournment, Shah made the statement on the Nagaland issue.

The Opposition MPs continued their protest following which Harivansh adjourned the House for the day.

