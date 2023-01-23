Why is January 26 celebrated as Republic Day?

India will be celebrating Republic Day like every other year on January 26 and preparations are on in full swing across the country to mark the occasion. The national holiday is observed in the country to commemorate the enactment of the Indian Constitition and also to mark the establishment of democracy in India.

January 26 is celebrated as a national holiday in India and the annual parade held on the special day in New Delhi is perhaps one of the most coveted and watched event of the year and as such, holds a lot of attraction for citizens. The parade starts from Kartavya Path and ends at the India Gate. The President of India unfurls the flag at Kartavya Path on this day.

So what is the significance of January 26?

Also Read | 50 aircraft to take part in Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, says IAF

India fought hard and gained independence from the British on August 15 in 1947 but the establishment of a government under the freed nation took some time to shape up. As such, the country was mostly governed under the colonial Government of India Act of 1935 till 1949. The Constitution was finally written and completed on November 26, 1949, ready to be adopted by India.

So November 26 could have been India's Republic Day as well. But the reason behind choosing January 26 as India's republic Day was due to the fact that on this very day in 1930, the Indian Ntaional Congress had declared Purna Swaraj (complete self-rule) when it was waging a battle with the Britishers to free India.

The Indian Constitition is the longest in the world and unlike other official documents, it was handwritten by calligrapher Prem Behari Narain Raizada.

Apart from various cultural heritage of the country being displayed using tableaux from states, union territories, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force also orgnaise stunts to mark the day.

Fifty aircrafts will take part in this year's Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path and will include the Navy's IL-38 which will be showcased at the event for the first and perhaps the last time, a senior IAF official said.

IL-38 is a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy that has served for nearly 42 years.