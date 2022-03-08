'Why no human rights stories on killings of civilians in Srinagar?'

Voices have started emanating against the militants in Kashmir after two civilians were killed and over two dozen, including children, were injured in a grenade attack at a busy Srinagar market on Sunday.

Braving militant threats, several groups of people emerged at city centre Lal Chowk on Monday evening to protest against the gruesome incident. The protesters held a candlelight march in solidarity with the civilians who were killed and injured in the Hari Singh High Street grenade attack.

While denouncing the civilian killings, the protesters chanted slogans “Save Youth Save Kashmir.”

“Besides two civilian deaths, half-a-dozen children were among the injured. Why isn’t there any statement from Amnesty International and other rights groups on this incident? Why isn’t any human rights-themed story with a Srinagar dateline?” asked a protester, who introduced himself by his single name, Parvez.

“I am not saying why international media highlights killings of civilians by security forces in Kashmir. But my point is why they remain mum when militants kill civilians. Or should we infer that it is acceptable for them if militants target civilians,” he questioned.

One of the civilians killed in the grenade attack was a 19-year-old student, who had secured distinction in her 12th standard examination. “Everyone knows who is behind the killings of innocent civilians. But in Kashmir killings and threats are condemned selectively even by the international rights organisations and the media,” he rued.

Sajid Yousuf, one of the activists leading the protests, said they have gathered to ensure that the authorities serve them justice. “Kashmiris want to come out of violence and as youth activists, it is our responsibility to raise our voice against such acts,” he said.



The protesters said that their demand was to identify the killers and give them exemplary punishment as Sunday’s incident was not the first incident where civilians were killed in militant acts.

