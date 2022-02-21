Widespread rain, snow likely in J&K, Ladakh from Tuesday

Rain, snow likely in J&K, Ladakh from Tuesday

While Srinagar recorded minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam and Gulmarg were at minus 6.0 and minus 8.0 degrees respectively this morning

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Feb 21 2022, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 10:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain, snow across Jammu &amp; Kashmir and Ladakh for two days beginning Tuesday evening.

"Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Monday. Widespread rain/snow is expected on February 22 and 23rd beginning tomorrow evening. There is no forecast of any major snowfall during this period", an official of the MeT department told IANS.

While Srinagar recorded minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam and Gulmarg were at minus 6.0 and minus 8.0 degrees respectively this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region clocked minus 21.6 degrees, Leh minus 12.9 and Kargil minus 18.2 as the night's lowest temperature.

Meanwhile, Jammu city registered 8.1 degrees, Katra 8.5, Batote 3.4, Banihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 0.8 as the minimum.

