Wife, daughter of Army man found dead in Rajasthan

Wife, daughter of Army man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan

The charred remains of 25-year-old Rukmeena and her two-year-old daughter Riddhima were found on a bed.

PTI
PTI, Jodhpur,
  • Jul 30 2023, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 20:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The wife and the daughter of an Army personnel were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their official quarter in Rajasthan's Jodhpur early on Sunday, police said.

The charred remains of 25-year-old Rukmeena and her two-year-old daughter Riddhima were found on a bed, they said.

The husband Ram Prasad has claimed that the pair died in a fire triggered by a short circuit. Ram Prasad has been apprehended by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrita Duahn said the woman's relatives have been informed and the post-mortem will be done once they reach Jodhpur.

Also Read | Mentally challenged woman strangles teen son to death in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Sikkim native Ram Prasad married Rukmeena, who belonged to Nepal, three years ago. A Naik in the Indian Army, Ram Prasad moved to Jodhpur with his family about two years ago and had been living in the military quarters.

"At 5 am on Sunday, we received information that two people had burnt to death in the Army quarters. We rushed to the spot and found the woman and her daughter lying on the bed in a completely charred condition," Duhan said.

Ram Prasad was also present in the house and had burn marks on his hands, she said.

According to sources, he has claimed that he tried to save his wife and their daughter but could not and ran out of the house for help.

Duhan said a case is being registered against Ram Prasad under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Ratanada police station.

"We are not in a position to arrive at any conclusion until the post-mortem is conducted," Duhan said and added that a forensics team was called to the spot.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Jodhpur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

 