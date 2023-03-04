Wife kills self after man found hanging in house in Uttar Pradesh

A 32-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Semri Deum Purab village here following which his wife ended her life in a similar manner, police said on Saturday.
Sonu (32) had gone to his nephew's place to attend a wedding function on Friday and on returning home went to sleep in his room. After some time when his wife Mithilesh (30) went to the room, she found him hanging from the ceiling, a police official said.
On hearing her cries, family members and neighbours rushed there. Mithilesh suddenly hanged herself from the ceiling, the family told the police.
The incident took place in the Sangipur police station area, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters.
Mithlesh's father complained to the police alleging that his daughter and son-in-law Sonu were beaten up over the partition of land.
The police official said that prima facie the incident appears to be suicide and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN
Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study
Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision
Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study
Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained
Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years
Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession
Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters
Sounds of migration and a desire to live
GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands