Wife kills self after man found hanging in house in Uttar Pradesh

The police official said that prima facie the incident appears to be suicide and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh (UP),
  • Mar 04 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 23:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

 A 32-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Semri Deum Purab village here following which his wife ended her life in a similar manner, police said on Saturday.

Sonu (32) had gone to his nephew's place to attend a wedding function on Friday and on returning home went to sleep in his room. After some time when his wife Mithilesh (30)  went to the room, she found him hanging from the ceiling, a police official said.

On hearing her cries, family members and neighbours rushed there. Mithilesh suddenly hanged herself from the ceiling, the family told the police.

The incident took place in the Sangipur police station area, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Mithlesh's father complained to the police alleging that his daughter and son-in-law Sonu were beaten up over the partition of land.

The police official said that prima facie the incident appears to be suicide and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.

