Wildlife, religious sites dominate Uttarakhand tableau

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2023, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 14:21 ist
Uttarakhand tableau. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Uttarakhand on Thursday showcased its wildlife and religious sites at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

In the foreground of the state tableau, reindeer, deer and various birds were  shown roaming in the world-famous Corbett National Park

The central part of tableau depicted the state animal of Uttarakhand, 'musk deer', national bird peacock and ghoral.

Jageshwar Dham, a group of ancient 125 small and big temples in Manaskhand's Almora district, and popular deodar trees were shown in rear part of the tableau.

