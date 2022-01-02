Will build schools, not graveyards if voted to power in UP: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised to build schools and provide employment to the people of Uttar Pradesh instead of building 'kabristan' (graveyard) and 'shamshan' (cremation grounds) if his party was voted to power in the state in forthcoming assembly polls.

Addressing his party's first public meeting here, Kejriwal also promised a free trip to Ayodhya, besides providing free electricity to the people if his party came to power in the state.

"The biggest BJP leader had said in 2017 that Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav built graveyards in UP and that if he came in power he would build cremation grounds...We will build neither....instead we will build schools and hospitals if we come to power," he said.

He also took potshots at Akhilesh without taking his name and said that the SP chief would not be able to provide free electricity. "Only we know how to give free electricity," Kejriwal added.

The Delhi CM accused Adityanath of spending crores on advertisements and publicity. "There are 850 hoardings of Adityanath in Delhi whereas there are only 106 hoardings of the AAP government," he claimed.

"Support AAP if you (people) want good schools...vote for Adityanath if you want bad schools," he said.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government had so far sent 2,000 people to Ayodhya to pay obeisance at the makeshift Ram Temple. ''The Delhi government is bearing the expenditure of the trip....we will provide the same facility to everyone here also if we are voted to power,'' he remarked.

The AAP has decided to go solo in the UP polls and has also finalised the names of more than one hundred candidates.

