Will control COVID-19 situation in Indore soon, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the situation in Indore, where 27 coronavirus cases have been reported so far, will be brought under control soon.

In an interview to PTI, Chouhan said the government has taken adequate measures to deal with the situation by announcing complete lockdown in Indore for three days.

"We will control the situation in Indore soon," he said.

Track state-wise coronavirus positive cases tally here

Chouhan also appealed to people of Indore to cooperate during the lockdown for their own good and for the sake of their children and friends.

The awareness level of people of Indore is very high and the city is number one in cleanliness since three consecutive terms, he noted.

The chief minister urged people to follow the 'Lakshman Rekha', as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to defeat the menace of coronavirus.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

So far, 27 coronavirus cases have been reported from Indore, the highest in the state.

Besides, eight cases have been reported in Jabalpur, five in Ujjain, three in Bhopal and two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior.