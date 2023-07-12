Will decide on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case on July 24: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed July 24 as the date for deciding the bail plea by former Jawaharlal Nehru University student and activist Umar Khalid in a case related to the 'conspiracy' involving the 2020 Delhi Riots.

"This matter will take one or two minutes," a bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh said as advocate Rajat Nair for Delhi police sought fixing the matter on another date.

He said July 24 being a Monday, there would be a large number of cases listed before the court.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Gujarat BJP MLA files caveat in SC

"We will decide whether the day is heavy or not," the bench said.

The counsel also sought time to file a reply to the petition.

This was strongly objected to by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, who contended, "The man is inside jail for over two years. Now, what reply is needed in a bail case?"

The counsel, for his part, said the charge sheets in the case are voluminous and run in thousands of pages, so some reasonable time should be granted to file a reply. He also submitted that he has been handed over the case file just two days ago.

On May 18, the court had issued notice to the Delhi Police on the bail petition by Khalid, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on September 13, 2020 and charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly as well as under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and remained in jail since then.

Khalid had initially moved the Karkardooma Court in March 2022, seeking bail, but it had rejected his plea. He then moved the Delhi High Court challenging it, and it was also rejected by the HC, in October 2022, forcing him to knock the doors of the Supreme Court for relief.

Khalid, a former researcher from JNU, is one of the accused in the larger 'conspiracy case' relating to the 2020 North-East Delhi communal riots.

In its order on October 18, 2022, the High Court had dismissed Khalid's bail plea in the riots 'conspiracy case', "orchestrated" during anti CAA-NRC protests, while drawing "inescapable conclusion" that his involvement in "a priori terrorists acts" are "prima facie true".

A bench of Justices Rajneesh Bhatnagar and Siddharth Mridul had noted that different protected witnesses testified against Khalid and other accused persons with regard to violence, riots, finance and weapons.