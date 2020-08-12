Will ensure better security for those facing militant threats: J&K L-G

Amid rising attacks by militants against panchayat members and the BJP workers, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said they will ensure better security arrangements for those facing threats.

Some measures to protect panchayat representatives and political workers have already been taken, but we will ensure better security arrangements for them in the days ahead,” he said during an official function, here.

Sinha said the administration needs to be cautious while framing the future security strategy for the panchayat representatives and political workers.

Nearly two dozen BJP workers in Kashmir have resigned from the party following recent attacks on village-level leaders by militants, which prompted the party to suggest “hostel-type” secure accommodation for its members and their families in each district in the Valley.

The L-G Sinha said they will start consultations soon to create a better atmosphere and to ensure a peaceful and dignified life for the people of J&K.

“We will ensure J&K’s development without any disparity. This is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed for. He told me that I should work for the speedy development of J&K. The development has taken place but I feel there is a need to speed up the process on the ground level,” he said.

The L-G said J&K Panchayati Raj Act is stronger than other states and Union Territories. “When we talk about change, we need to change ourselves first,” he said and added that democracy will flourish in J&K and “all of us will have to work towards that.”