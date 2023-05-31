Will hang myself if allegations proved: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Amid the ongoing protest by the wrestlers, WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday said that if allegations against him are proven, he would hang himself.

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself," Singh said.

He further challenged the protesting wrestlers to present any evidence against him on sexual harassment charges to the court. "I am ready to accept any punishment," he added.

His reaction comes a day after the country's top wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat went to Haridwar to immerse their Olympic and world championship medals in the Ganga. However, they halted the plan after farm leaders persuaded them not to take the drastic step.

More details are awaited.