Will interfere at appropriate time: Supreme Court on plea against Karnataka High Court's interim order on hijab row

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2022, 11:04 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to give an urgent hearing on plea challenging interim order of Karnataka High Court.

The apex court said that it is watching what is happening in Karnataka and in the hearing before the High Court. The Supreme Court has asked lawyers to not make it a national-level issue. It added that it will interfere at an appropriate time.

The Karnataka High Court had passed an interim order asking students to not insist on wearing religious attire till it decided the matter arising out of the BJP government's decision to ban hijab in schools.

Dr J Halli Federation of Masajids Madaaris and Wakf Institutions, in its petition, contended that the High Court's interim order created a distinction between Muslim and non-Muslim female students and directly hit at secularism, a part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

"The right to wear hijab falls under right to expression under Article 19(1)(a), right to privacy and freedom of conscience under Article 25. The same cannot be infringed upon without a valid law," the plea said.

