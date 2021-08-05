Will knock doors of Parliament to make BJP govt answerable: PAGD

On the second anniversary of abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the PAGD on Thursday said that they will knock on the doors of people of the country and the Parliament to seek the rights that were snatched on August 5, 2019.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) - an alliance of six mainstream political parties was formed in October last by Kashmir-centric leaders with the pledge towards the restoration of the special status of J&K revoked by the Center on August 5, 2019.

The alliance had called a meeting of its constituents at the Gupkar residence of the National Conference (NC) chief, Farooq Abdullah, who is also the president of the PAGD.

During the meeting, sources said, the alliance leaders vowed that no force will deter them from seeking the constitutional rights, which were snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the same day in 2019.

They said that the PAGD leaders decided to knock doors of the Parliament to seek their rights and to make the BJP government answerable about what has been achieved in the last two years after the Article 370 was scrapped.

Also read: Security tight in Kashmir for 'black day' anniversary

Sources said that besides Abdullah, the meeting was attended by PDP chief Mehboob Mufti, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and lasted for about an hour. On June 24, Abdullah, Mehbooba and Tarigami had also attended the Prime Minister’s all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi.

Earlier, Mehbooba in a tweet said: “Today is a day of mourning for J&K. BJP government started oppression, barbarism in 2019. It is unfortunate that BJP is celebrating while Kashmir is mourning. We will resist this. We will force the government to speak to Pakistan to address external dimensions (sic).”

No words or pictures are enough to depict the pain, torment & upheaval inflicted upon J&K on this black day two years ago. When unbridled oppression is unleashed & gross injustice heaped there is no other choice but to resist to exist. pic.twitter.com/xjVW3By6cl — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2021

In another tweet. she added: “No words or pictures are enough to depict the pain, torment & upheaval inflicted upon J&K on this black day two years ago. When unbridled oppression is unleashed & gross injustice heaped there is no other choice but to resist to exist.”

