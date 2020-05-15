Will not reimburse train fare of undisciplined migrants at quarantine centres: Bihar government

Concerned over the increase in incidents of ruckus created by migrants at various quarantine centres in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar regime has warned the inmates that “the train fare of those migrants who violate discipline at quarantine centres will not be reimbursed”.

The government missive, issued by the Disaster Management Department to all the 38 district magistrates (Deccan Herald has a copy of the letter), says that a loudspeaker or public address system should be used at all the quarantine centres in 38 districts to inform the inmates that “the train fare of only those migrants will be reimbursed who complete their 14-day stay at quarantine centres followed by seven-day home quarantine in a disciplined manner”.

The fresh missive corroborates Deccan Herald’s exclusive story on May 10. “We paid Rs 930 each for travel from Kerala to Bihar”, which dealt at length how the migrants had to cough up train fare for their journey. This was in sharp contrast to the Government’s much-publicised claim of free travel for migrants as the Centre said the Railways would bear the 85 per cent cost, while the remaining 15 per cent cost would be borne by the respective state governments.

In Bihar, over 1.5 lakh migrants have arrived so far in more than 125 Shramik Special trains since May 3. More than one lakh migrants have been kept at the 3474 quarantine centres run by the Bihar government.

“The most worrying aspect is that out of the total 1005 positive cases recorded till May 15 in Bihar, there are 416 migrants who are COVID-19 patients. This essentially means that of all coronavirus positive cases in the state (Bihar), around 40 per cent cases are that of migrants,” said a senior government official, wishing not to be identified.