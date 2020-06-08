Will probe farm loan waiver of previous Congress govt in MP: BJP

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will investigate the loan waiver scheme launched by the previous Kamal Nath government for farmers, state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters durng his visit to Ujjain and Agar Malwa, Patel said the entire scheme was a "deception and cheating of farmers".

After taking oath as the CM in December 2018, Nath announced that farm loans up to Rs two lakh will be waived, as promised by the Congress during its campaign for the Assembly polls.

"Rs 200 crore was spent on publicity for this decision," Patel said.

"We will investigate this (waiver) and Nath will be sent to jail," he said without elaborating.

When asked whether the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government would waive farm loan, Patel said, "You all had published that farm loan of farmers had been waived. Why would we do it now?"

He said Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress because it had deceived farmers of the state.