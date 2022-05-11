Will question Kejriwal even if 1,000 cases registered against me: Bagga

Will question Kejriwal even if 1,000 cases filed: Bagga

PTI
PTI,
  • May 11 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 16:22 ist
The BJP leader said that he was arrested recently by the Punjab Police as he asked Kejriwal about his promise to act against those who dishonoured the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab and rein in drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in the state. Credit: IANS Photo

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said he will continue to ask AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal questions about his promise to act against those who dishonoured the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Delhi and Punjab, with Kejriwal the chief minister in the national capital and Bhagwant Singh Mann the chief minister in the state.

"I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether one or 1,000 cases are registered against me," said Bagga.

