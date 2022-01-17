Will work for Congress, says expelled Uttarakhand BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat

Harak Singh Rawat, the BJP leader who was sacked as Uttarakhand minister, said he will work for the Congress party and that talks are on with the party while he is camping in Delhi. Congress leaders, however, remained quiet on the development in the poll-bound state.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he said, "The wind is blowing in favour of Congress and I will work for the party that comes to power." He said the situation will be clear within days as the last date of nomination nears.

Rawat, a habitual party hopper, had left the Congress in 2017 to join the BJP. He says the circumstances were different at that time and he considers former CM Harish Rawat as his elder brother. But it is the former CM who had stalled his entry into the party for the past several months, sources said, as Harish Rawat had not forgotten the rebellion by the flock led by Harak Singh.

Harak Singh Rawat on Sunday was dropped from the Pushkar Singh Dhami government. Rawat was also expelled from the BJP for six years for indiscipline.

BJP sources said that Rawat was asking for tickets for three of his family members, including his wife, for the upcoming polls in the state. "He has been dropped from the Dhami Cabinet and expelled from the party for six years," sources said.

It is learnt that Rawat, currently in the national capital, is likely to join Congress on Monday. "Rawat is in touch with the Congress leadership and is likely to join the party. Rawat's daughter-in-law may also join the party with him on Monday," sources said.

Last month, Rawat had left a cabinet meeting and announced his resignation. He threatened to resign, demanding a budget for a medical college in his Assembly constituency, Kotdwar, and had said the Rs 5 crore sanctioned for the medical college was not enough.

